St. Alma Baptist Church will host La Louisiane Taste Fest to be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Community Center.
There will be music, a fashion show, a silent auction and taste of food enjoyed by Louisianan, along with a Pastor’s Barbeque Chicken Cook-off.
One pastor will be awarded the Judge Award and People’s Choice Award.
The admission price for the festival is $20.
