The Zippers are having a Super Sale!
WHEN? Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 8:00-10:30 am
WHERE? St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 402 South Kirkland (River Road) in Brusly
For over 30 years the Zippers / Rita’s Closet at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly has been an important part of the church’s service mission by providing a clothing and household items thrift store. The Zippers/Rita’s Closet sells clothing and household items, at much reduced prices, donated by the community to assist with the needs of our faith community.
Due to the COVID 19 virus, the Zippers were unable to have our weekly sales; however, members of our community were home for an extended time providing time for cleaning of closets and attics. Now, through the generous donations of clothing and household items, we have an overabundance of children’s, women’s and men’s clothes, household articles and shoes.
Children’s clothing 25 cents each
Adult Clothing 50 cents each
Shoes 50 cents Household & Special items sold as priced
To ensure everyone’s safety, everyone will need to wear a mask and limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the rooms CASH ONLY
