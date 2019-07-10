The Southern Independent Riders will host its 13th Annual Poker Run for Dream Day Foundation, a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, on Saturday, July 20.
Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon and there are separate entry fees for drivers and riders. All entrants will receive a meal ticket for a jambalaya plate lunch prepared by Aaron Landry and Harold Barlow.
The first bike or car will be allowed to leave at 10 a.m. and the last vehicle will be allowed to leave at noon. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, raffles and an auction.
Live music will be provided by Mitch and Clara from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and later, Clifton Brown, a local country favorite, will take the stage.
Stops on the poker run include the Sugar Patch, 1822 Plantation Ave., Port Allen, Shooter’s on La. 1 in Plaquemine, Beerbelly’s, 57945 Main St., Plaquemine, Bergeron’s on the Bayou, 4895 Zach Rd., Jarreau, then back to the Sugar Shack.
For more information, contact Wayne at (228) 234-1914 or Phyllis at (228) 223-1910.
