BATON ROUGE - Everyone who reserves a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket by Friday, April 16 will also be entered into a special Early Bird Prize drawing for a $10,000 American Express Gift Card, courtesy of Assurance Financial. Fewer than 3,000 tickets remain for this year’s drawing.
A limited number of $100 tickets are available for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, built by Alvarez Construction and valued at an estimated $635,000. Winners of the house and other prizes will be announced Friday, June 18 on WBRZ News 2.
Tickets may be reserved, while they last, by visiting dreamhome.org or by calling (800) 726-6409.
Sponsors for the 2021 campaign include WBRZ News 2, Alvarez Construction, 101.5 WYNK, All Star Automotive Group, Dream Day Foundation, Assurance Financial, Pointe-Marie and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Bosch and Trane.
About St. Jude
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Our purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.
