“The people of Louisiana elected our legislature to solve real, critical issues facing everyday Louisianans. It’s baffling that they would instead choose to spend their time and an extraordinary amount of taxpayer dollars attempting to further discrimination against transgender children,” said Dylan Waguespack, president of Louisiana Trans Advocates. “Rather than overriding the governor’s veto of SB 156 to solve a problem that does not exist, the legislature should do something to address the very real epidemic of violence and harassment trans kids face in Louisana K-12 schools.”
About Louisiana Trans Advocates: Founded in 2011, Louisiana Trans Advocates is a nonprofit with a record of success in advancing core rights and building community to achieve a better quality of life for trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming Louisianans. We focus on three core areas: social support, advocacy, and education. Between our monthly meetings and our online support space, over 3,500 Louisianans consider themselves members of Louisiana Trans Advocates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.