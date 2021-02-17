Stephen Panepinto, Chairman, President and CEO of Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company, was recently elected to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) Board of Directors. He will serve a four-year term representing Louisiana Financial Institutions, Community Development Organizations and Insurance Companies which are members of the FHLB Dallas.
The Federal Home Loan Bank System has eleven Banks throughout the UnitedStates. The FHLB Dallas district serves New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi members. The Federal Home Loan Bank System was created by Congress and signed into law in 1932, to provide affordable and flexible sources of funding forsome 7,000 financial institutions. The FHLB Dallas is one of these eleven Banks.
“I am honored to serve in this capacity and look forward in assisting fellow members with products and services offered by the Federal Home Loan Bank System,” said Panepinto.
Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned and operated full-service financial institution established in 1968. Additional information is available at www.plaqbank.com
