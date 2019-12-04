RALEIGH WALTER

Raleigh Walter

RALEIGH WALTER

About me: 

School: Cohn Elementary

Grade: 5th

Parents: Dianna Jones and Reginald Walter

Grandparents: Joyce and Willie Jones

Grandparents: Reata Wilson and Donald Waltter

Siblings: Racquiyah, Romello and Royce

Extracurricular activities: WBR Choir and Girl Scouts

Hobbies: Drawing, playing soccer, dancing and singing

Future plans: To be a fashion designer and to own my own business

Student favorites

Subject: Reading, ELA and math

Teacher: Mrs. Duncan, Mrs. Drury and Mrs. Salter

Food: Salad and crawfish

Movie Descendants 3

