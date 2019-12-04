RALEIGH WALTER
About me:
School: Cohn Elementary
Grade: 5th
Parents: Dianna Jones and Reginald Walter
Grandparents: Joyce and Willie Jones
Grandparents: Reata Wilson and Donald Waltter
Siblings: Racquiyah, Romello and Royce
Extracurricular activities: WBR Choir and Girl Scouts
Hobbies: Drawing, playing soccer, dancing and singing
Future plans: To be a fashion designer and to own my own business
Student favorites
Subject: Reading, ELA and math
Teacher: Mrs. Duncan, Mrs. Drury and Mrs. Salter
Food: Salad and crawfish
Movie Descendants 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.