Abbi Younger

Abbi Younger

School: The Christian Academy of Louisiana

Grade: 2nd

GPA: 4.0

Parents: Trey and Nicol Younger

Maternal grandparents:Tim and Debra Harms

Paternal grandparents:Johnny and Karen Younger

Siblings: Samantha Hall and Iszabelle Younger

Hobbies:  Playing with my sister, Izzi and jumping on my trampoline

Dream Job:  I want to be a scientist!

STUDENT FAVORITES

Subject: Math

Teacher:  Mrs. Marlayna Miller

Food: spaghetti

Movie:  Frozen 2

Band/Singer: Jojo Siwa

Song: D.R.E.A.M.

One thing you can’t live without: My mommy

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.