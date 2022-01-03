Abbi Younger
School: The Christian Academy of Louisiana
Grade: 2nd
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Trey and Nicol Younger
Maternal grandparents:Tim and Debra Harms
Paternal grandparents:Johnny and Karen Younger
Siblings: Samantha Hall and Iszabelle Younger
Hobbies: Playing with my sister, Izzi and jumping on my trampoline
Dream Job: I want to be a scientist!
STUDENT FAVORITES
Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Marlayna Miller
Food: spaghetti
Movie: Frozen 2
Band/Singer: Jojo Siwa
Song: D.R.E.A.M.
One thing you can’t live without: My mommy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.