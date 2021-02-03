Student Spotlight: Abigail Troxler

Student Spotlight header

Abigail Troxler

School Name: Lukeville Elementary

First Name: Abigail

Last Name: Troxler

Grade: 2nd 

Gpa If Applicable: 4.0

Parents: Julie and Michael Troxler

Maternal Grandparents: Wendy Pereira

Paternal Grandparents: Lita Dugas & Dean Troxler

Siblings: Oliver, Amelia, & Eleanor

Extracurricular Activities: Dancing & Cheerleading

Hobbies: Drawing, yoga, dancing, playing outside, and baking

Future Plans: Travel and to learn Spanish

Dream Job: Hair Dresser

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Clotiaux

Food: Pizza

Movie: Star Wars

Actor/actress: Wonder Woman

Band/singer: Maren Morris

Song: The bones

One Thing You Cant Live Without: Dancing

