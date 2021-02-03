Student Spotlight: Abigail Troxler

Abigail Troxler
School information
School Name: Lukeville Elementary
Student Information
First Name: Abigail
Last Name: Troxler
Grade: 2nd
Gpa If Applicable: 4.0
Parents: Julie and Michael Troxler
Maternal Grandparents: Wendy Pereira
Paternal Grandparents: Lita Dugas & Dean Troxler
Siblings: Oliver, Amelia, & Eleanor
Extracurricular Activities: Dancing & Cheerleading
Hobbies: Drawing, yoga, dancing, playing outside, and baking
Future Plans: Travel and to learn Spanish
Dream Job: Hair Dresser
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Clotiaux
Food: Pizza
Movie: Star Wars
Actor/actress: Wonder Woman
Band/singer: Maren Morris
Song: The bones
One Thing You Cant Live Without: Dancing
