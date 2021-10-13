Adelyn LaBauve

Adelyn LaBauve

Name: Adelyn "Addie" LaBauve

School information

School Name: The Christian Academy of Louisiana

Student information

Adelyn "Addie" LaBauve

Grade: 6th

Gpa If Applicable: 4.0

Parents: Kate and Joe LaBauve

Maternal Grandparents: Doug and Evelyn Stanly

Paternal Grandparents: Gordon "Butch" and Susan LaBauve

Siblings: Aiden

Extracurricular Activities: Cross country and track and field

Hobbies: reading, arts and crafts

Future Plans: I want to get a degree in Biology

Dream Job: A marine biologist and aquarist

Student Favorites

School Subject: Science

Teacher: Mrs. Tullier

Food: sushi

Movie: Oliver and Company

Actor/actress: Tom Holland

Band/singer: Olivia Rodriguez

Song: Traitor

One Thing You Cant Live Without: My ferret, Vata

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.