Adelyn LaBauve
Name: Adelyn "Addie" LaBauve
School information
School Name: The Christian Academy of Louisiana
Student information
Adelyn "Addie" LaBauve
Grade: 6th
Gpa If Applicable: 4.0
Parents: Kate and Joe LaBauve
Maternal Grandparents: Doug and Evelyn Stanly
Paternal Grandparents: Gordon "Butch" and Susan LaBauve
Siblings: Aiden
Extracurricular Activities: Cross country and track and field
Hobbies: reading, arts and crafts
Future Plans: I want to get a degree in Biology
Dream Job: A marine biologist and aquarist
Student Favorites
School Subject: Science
Teacher: Mrs. Tullier
Food: sushi
Movie: Oliver and Company
Actor/actress: Tom Holland
Band/singer: Olivia Rodriguez
Song: Traitor
One Thing You Cant Live Without: My ferret, Vata
