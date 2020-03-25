Aila Fitzgerald
School: Holy Family School
Student information
Name: Aila Fitzgerald
Grade: 7th
GPA: 4.00
Parents: Ian Dirk and Annette Fitzgerald
Maternal Grandparents: The late John and late Carol Butera
Paternal Grandparents: Gerald and Sandra Fitzgerald
Siblings: Older brother Ethan Fitzgerald
Extracurricular Activities: Cheerleading, Volleyball, Big Buddy, Retreat Team Leader, Beta Club
Hobbies: Crafting, reading, swimming, cooking
Future plans: Attend St. Joseph’s Academy for high school
Dream job: Aerospace Engineer for NASA
Student Favorites
School Subject: History
Teacher: Mr. Fontana
Food: Rice and Gravy
Movie: The Bee Movie, The Outsiders
Band/Singer: Lauv and Khalid, Frank Sinatra
Song: Not one favorite. Loves music in general
One thing you can't live without: Her dog Gracie
