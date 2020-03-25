Student Spotlight header

Aila Fitzgerald

Aila Fitzgerald

Aila Fitzgerald

School: Holy Family School

Student information

Name: Aila Fitzgerald

Grade: 7th

GPA: 4.00

Parents: Ian Dirk and Annette Fitzgerald

Maternal Grandparents: The late John and late Carol Butera

Paternal Grandparents: Gerald and Sandra Fitzgerald

Siblings: Older brother Ethan Fitzgerald

Extracurricular Activities: Cheerleading, Volleyball, Big Buddy, Retreat Team Leader, Beta Club

Hobbies: Crafting, reading, swimming, cooking

Future plans: Attend St. Joseph’s Academy for high school

Dream job: Aerospace Engineer for NASA

Student Favorites

School Subject: History

Teacher: Mr. Fontana

Food: Rice and Gravy

Movie: The Bee Movie, The Outsiders

Band/Singer: Lauv and Khalid, Frank Sinatra

Song: Not one favorite. Loves music in general

One thing you can't live without: Her dog Gracie

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.