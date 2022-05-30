Alayna Thompson
School: The Christian Academy of Louisiana
Grade: 8
GPA: 3.95
Parents: Grace and Brandon Thompson
Maternal grandparents: Chris and Debbie Breaux
Paternal grandparents: Charlene & Jimmy Serigne, and Zeke & Glenda Thompson
Siblings: Samuel, Christian, and Elijah
Extracurricular activites: Cheerleader, track, and cross country
Hobbies: throwing baseball with my brother,
watching movies, playing video games, going to my grandparents’ house, and going to my friend Rylee’s house
Future Plans: Go to college and become
a veterinarian
STUDENT FAVORITES
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Tammy Pearson and Mr. Brian Henson
Food: Sushi
Movie: Rocky IV and McFarland, USA
Actor/Actress: Adam Sandler and Kevin James
Band/Singer: Bethel
One thing you can’t live without: God
