Alayna Thompson

School: The Christian Academy of Louisiana

Grade: 8

GPA: 3.95

Parents: Grace and Brandon Thompson 

Maternal grandparents: Chris and Debbie Breaux

Paternal grandparents: Charlene & Jimmy Serigne, and Zeke & Glenda Thompson

Siblings: Samuel, Christian, and Elijah

Extracurricular activites: Cheerleader, track, and cross country

Hobbies: throwing baseball with my brother, 

watching movies, playing video games, going to my grandparents’ house, and going to my friend Rylee’s house

Future Plans: Go to college and become

 a veterinarian

STUDENT FAVORITES

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Tammy Pearson and Mr. Brian Henson

Food: Sushi

Movie: Rocky IV and McFarland, USA

Actor/Actress: Adam Sandler and Kevin James

Band/Singer: Bethel

One thing you can’t live without: God

