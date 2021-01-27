Student Spotlight header

Alex Causey

Alex Causey

School information

School Name: Louisiana Key Academy

Student Information

First Name: Alex

Last Name: Causey

Grade: 3

Gpa If Applicable: 4.0

Parents Melissa and Preston Causey

Maternal Grandparents: Mary and Dane Hebert

Paternal Grandparents: Carolyn AND Nelson Causey

Siblings: Taylor Haydell

Extracurricular Activities: Wrestling, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball and Cub Scouts

Hobbies: Enjoys drawing

Future Plans: To continue doing well in school.

Dream Job: Veterinarian

Student Favorites

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Ms. Cosper

Food: Seafood

Movie: A Dog's Purpose

Actor/actress: NA

Band/singer: AC/DC

Song: TNT

One Thing You Cant Live Without: Family

