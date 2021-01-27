Alex Causey
School information
School Name: Louisiana Key Academy
Student Information
First Name: Alex
Last Name: Causey
Grade: 3
Gpa If Applicable: 4.0
Parents Melissa and Preston Causey
Maternal Grandparents: Mary and Dane Hebert
Paternal Grandparents: Carolyn AND Nelson Causey
Siblings: Taylor Haydell
Extracurricular Activities: Wrestling, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball and Cub Scouts
Hobbies: Enjoys drawing
Future Plans: To continue doing well in school.
Dream Job: Veterinarian
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Ms. Cosper
Food: Seafood
Movie: A Dog's Purpose
Actor/actress: NA
Band/singer: AC/DC
Song: TNT
One Thing You Cant Live Without: Family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.