Amalie Mabile

Student spotlight: Amalie Mabile

School information

School Name: University View Academy

Student Information

First Name: Amalie

Last Name: Mabile

Grade: 8th

Gpa If Applicable: 3.75

Parents Kiedi and Brady Mabile

Maternal Grandparents: Brenda & George Acosta

Paternal Grandparents: Nancy & Pierre Mabile

Siblings: Wyatt Mabile

Extracurricular Activities: Showing Angus Cattle in local 4-H and Open Junior Livestock Shows across the US.

Hobbies: Taking care of her Angus cattle on daily basis such as grooming, feeding, practicing her show skills. Horse Riding Lessons

Future Plans: As Louisiana Junior Angus Association Princess, Amalie plans to attend the National Junior Angus Livestock Show in Grand Island, Nebraska this Summer. As horse riding lessons progress my goal is to participate in barrel racing competitions.

Dream Job: Embryologist

Student Favorites

School Subject: Math

Teacher: My Mom, even though I attend virtual school my mom is the best teacher when I don’t quite grasp a concept.

Food: Steak

Movie: Heartland Television Series

Actor/actress: No particular one

Band/singer: Randy Travis

Song: Forever and Ever, Amen

One Thing You Cant Live Without: My family! We enjoy spending time in our barn on a daily basis and traveling to livestock shows. 

