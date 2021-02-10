Student spotlight: Amalie Mabile

Amalie Mabile
School information
School Name: University View Academy
Student Information
First Name: Amalie
Last Name: Mabile
Grade: 8th
Gpa If Applicable: 3.75
Parents Kiedi and Brady Mabile
Maternal Grandparents: Brenda & George Acosta
Paternal Grandparents: Nancy & Pierre Mabile
Siblings: Wyatt Mabile
Extracurricular Activities: Showing Angus Cattle in local 4-H and Open Junior Livestock Shows across the US.
Hobbies: Taking care of her Angus cattle on daily basis such as grooming, feeding, practicing her show skills. Horse Riding Lessons
Future Plans: As Louisiana Junior Angus Association Princess, Amalie plans to attend the National Junior Angus Livestock Show in Grand Island, Nebraska this Summer. As horse riding lessons progress my goal is to participate in barrel racing competitions.
Dream Job: Embryologist
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: My Mom, even though I attend virtual school my mom is the best teacher when I don’t quite grasp a concept.
Food: Steak
Movie: Heartland Television Series
Actor/actress: No particular one
Band/singer: Randy Travis
Song: Forever and Ever, Amen
One Thing You Cant Live Without: My family! We enjoy spending time in our barn on a daily basis and traveling to livestock shows.
