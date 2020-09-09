Student Spotlight header

Andrew Ransome

Andrew Ransome student spotlight

School information 

School Name: Port Allen Elementary

Student information 

First Name: Andrew

Last Name: Ransome

Grade: 2nd

Parents: Toni Landry Ransome and Chris Ransome

Maternal Grandparents: Theresa Gros Landry and the late Robert A. Landry

Paternal Grandparents: Elizabeth Hodges Ransome Phillips and the late Mike Ransome

Extracurricular Activities: Music lessons

Hobbies: swimming, playing with trains, watching tablet, playing with my cousin Jude

Future Plans: I want to build the DeLoreans from the Back to the Future movies and try to build a time machine

Dream Job: Scientist

School Subject: Science and recess

Teacher: Ms. Pierce and Ms. Lukinovich

Food: French fries and chicken nuggets

Movie: Back to The Future III

Actor/actress: Christopher Lloyd

Band/singer: KC and the Sunshine Band

Song: Shake Your Booty

One Thing You Cant Live Without: Mommy and Daddy

