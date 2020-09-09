Andrew Ransome
School information
School Name: Port Allen Elementary
Student information
First Name: Andrew
Last Name: Ransome
Grade: 2nd
Parents: Toni Landry Ransome and Chris Ransome
Maternal Grandparents: Theresa Gros Landry and the late Robert A. Landry
Paternal Grandparents: Elizabeth Hodges Ransome Phillips and the late Mike Ransome
Extracurricular Activities: Music lessons
Hobbies: swimming, playing with trains, watching tablet, playing with my cousin Jude
Future Plans: I want to build the DeLoreans from the Back to the Future movies and try to build a time machine
Dream Job: Scientist
School Subject: Science and recess
Teacher: Ms. Pierce and Ms. Lukinovich
Food: French fries and chicken nuggets
Movie: Back to The Future III
Actor/actress: Christopher Lloyd
Band/singer: KC and the Sunshine Band
Song: Shake Your Booty
One Thing You Cant Live Without: Mommy and Daddy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.