Angie Kamilah Bonilla Coronado

School: Cohn Elementary School

Grade: 5

Parents: Damaris Coronado (mom) Ever Bonilla (dad)

Maternal Grandparents: Jose Coronado and Carmelita Mejia

Paternal grandparents: Rosali Bonilla and Leandra Bonilla 

Sibling: Oliver Francesco Coronado-Bonilla and Gael Alexander Bonilla Coronado

Extracurricular activities: Read books, love to do art, cook, help other peoples

Hobbies: outside games, sing, play with animals, video games

Future plans: The first profession she wants to reach is a teacher degree and to be a chef too.

Dream job: Fifth grade science teacher

Student Favorites

School subject: Science

Teacher: I love all of my teachers and everyone is very special to me, but if I have to choose one it will be Ms. Ransome

Food: Spaghetti

Movie: Tangle

Actor/Actress/Character: Mandy Moore

Band/Singer:BTS

Song: ON from BTS

One thing you can't live without: My family because they always support, care and protect me

