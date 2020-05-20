Angie Kamilah Bonilla Coronado
School: Cohn Elementary School
Grade: 5
Parents: Damaris Coronado (mom) Ever Bonilla (dad)
Maternal Grandparents: Jose Coronado and Carmelita Mejia
Paternal grandparents: Rosali Bonilla and Leandra Bonilla
Sibling: Oliver Francesco Coronado-Bonilla and Gael Alexander Bonilla Coronado
Extracurricular activities: Read books, love to do art, cook, help other peoples
Hobbies: outside games, sing, play with animals, video games
Future plans: The first profession she wants to reach is a teacher degree and to be a chef too.
Dream job: Fifth grade science teacher
Student Favorites
School subject: Science
Teacher: I love all of my teachers and everyone is very special to me, but if I have to choose one it will be Ms. Ransome
Food: Spaghetti
Movie: Tangle
Actor/Actress/Character: Mandy Moore
Band/Singer:BTS
Song: ON from BTS
One thing you can't live without: My family because they always support, care and protect me
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.