Baylor Wilson

Student Spotlight: Baylor Wilson

School information 

School Name: Brusly Upper Elementary

Student Information

First Name: Baylor

Last Name: Wilson

Grade: 4th

Parents:  Amber and Barrett Wilson

Maternal Grandparents: Debbie Ette, Johnny Louis

Paternal Grandparents: Rehia Wilson, Darrell Wilson

Siblings: Allie Wilson, Alex Wilson Preslie King Fischer Seymour

Extracurricular Activities: Playing with his sister Preslie

Hobbies: He loves video games and swimming

Future Plans: He wants to live in the UK with his kitten Roux

Dream Job: He wants to be a Nascar driver

Student Favorites

School Subject: PE

Teacher: Mrs.Mire

Food: Broccoli

Movie: Space Jam

Actor/actress: Ralph from Wreck it Ralph

One Thing You Cant Live Without: His switch or kitten Roux

