Student Spotlight header

Brennan Patin

School information 

School Name: Lukeville Upper Elementary

Student information 

First Name: Brennan

Last Name: Patin

Grade: 3 (2019-2020)

Gpa If Applicable: 3.3

Parents: Dereka and Joshua Duncan, Hugh Patin

Maternal Grandparents: Dereka & Gail Lewis

Paternal Grandparents: Marlon Patin, Eddie & Yvette Henderson, Greg & Delphia Duncan

Siblings: Karson, Landon, & Roman Duncan

Extracurricular Activities: Flag football

Hobbies: Tackling my dad & brothers and playing Fortnite

Future Plans: Attend LSU to play football

Dream Job: Police Officer

Student Favorites 

School Subject: Math

Teacher: 1st grade teacher, Mrs. Cicero

Food: Pasta

Movie: Spider-Man: Far from Home

Actor/actress: None

Band/singer: Southern University’s Human Jukebox

Song: “Toosie Slide” by Drake

One Thing You Cant Live Without: My family

