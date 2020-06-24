Brennan Patin
School information
School Name: Lukeville Upper Elementary
Student information
First Name: Brennan
Last Name: Patin
Grade: 3 (2019-2020)
Gpa If Applicable: 3.3
Parents: Dereka and Joshua Duncan, Hugh Patin
Maternal Grandparents: Dereka & Gail Lewis
Paternal Grandparents: Marlon Patin, Eddie & Yvette Henderson, Greg & Delphia Duncan
Siblings: Karson, Landon, & Roman Duncan
Extracurricular Activities: Flag football
Hobbies: Tackling my dad & brothers and playing Fortnite
Future Plans: Attend LSU to play football
Dream Job: Police Officer
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: 1st grade teacher, Mrs. Cicero
Food: Pasta
Movie: Spider-Man: Far from Home
Actor/actress: None
Band/singer: Southern University’s Human Jukebox
Song: “Toosie Slide” by Drake
One Thing You Cant Live Without: My family
