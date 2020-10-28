Student spotlight: Brett Fruge

Brett Fruge
School information
School: The Christian Academy of Louisiana
Student Information
First name: Brett
Last name: Fruge
Grade: 5
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Sandy Landry Fruge
Grandparents: Gene and Kate Landry
Siblings: Sierra Lopez
Extracurricular Activities: Cross Country
Hobbies: Art, Cooking and reading adventure books
Future plans: I want to go to Harvard and become a lawyer.
Dream job: Family Lawyer
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teachers: Mrs. Tullier and Mrs. Miller
Food: Apples
Movie: War Room
Actor: Cameron Boyce
Song: “God Taught Me” by Zauntee
One thing you can’t live without: My mom
