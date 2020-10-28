Student Spotlight header

Brett Fruge

Student spotlight: Brett Fruge

School information 

School: The Christian Academy of Louisiana 

Student Information

First name: Brett 

Last name: Fruge 

Grade: 5 

GPA: 4.0 

Parents: Sandy Landry Fruge 

Grandparents: Gene and Kate Landry 

Siblings: Sierra Lopez 

Extracurricular Activities: Cross Country 

Hobbies: Art, Cooking and reading adventure books 

Future plans: I want to go to Harvard and become a lawyer. 

Dream job: Family Lawyer 

Student Favorites 

School Subject: Math 

Teachers: Mrs. Tullier and Mrs. Miller 

Food: Apples 

Movie: War Room 

Actor: Cameron Boyce 

Song: “God Taught Me” by Zauntee 

One thing you can’t live without: My mom 

 

