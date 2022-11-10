Callie Mouch
School: Brusly Middle School
Grade: 6
GPA: 3.85
Parents: Jessica and Hunter Mouch
Maternal Grandparents: Philip and Sheri Smith
Paternal Grandparents: Wayne and Debbie Mouch
Siblings: Cam Mouch
Extracurricular activities: 4-H (Livestock), volleyball and softball
Hobbies: Reading, drawing, taking care of her many pets, sports
Future Plans: Work with animals
Dream Job: Veterinarian
STUDENT FAVORITES
School Subject: Talented art
Teacher: Mrs. Kim Kennedy
Food: Charbroiled Oysters
Movie: Harry Potter
Actor/Actress: Emma Watson
Band/Singer: Maren Morris
Songs: The Middle
One thing you can’t live without: Pets
