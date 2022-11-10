Student Header

Callie Mouch

Callie Mouch

School: Brusly Middle School

Grade: 6

GPA: 3.85

Parents: Jessica and Hunter Mouch

Maternal Grandparents: Philip and Sheri Smith

Paternal Grandparents: Wayne and Debbie Mouch

Siblings: Cam Mouch

Extracurricular activities: 4-H (Livestock), volleyball and softball

Hobbies: Reading, drawing, taking care of her many pets, sports

Future Plans: Work with animals

Dream Job: Veterinarian

STUDENT FAVORITES

School Subject: Talented art

Teacher: Mrs. Kim Kennedy

Food: Charbroiled Oysters

Movie: Harry Potter

Actor/Actress: Emma Watson

Band/Singer: Maren Morris

Songs: The Middle

One thing you can’t live without: Pets

