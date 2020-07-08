Chloe Corkern

Chloe Corkern

School information 

School Name: Lukeville Upper Elementary School

Student information 

First Name: Chloe

Last Name: Corkern

Grade: 6

Gpa If Applicable: 3.5

Parents: Kelli and David Corkern

Grandparents: Julie and Ronnie Touchet and Edward and Chryle Clebert

Siblings: Sydney and Caleb

Extracurricular Activities: Softball and guitar

Hobbies: Chloe loves arts and crafts. She has been making handmade earrings, bracelets and beautiful key chains and selling them around the community. She has been a vendor at a local farmers market. Her goal has been to raise money to donate to the animal shelter. She loves animals of all types. She loves arts and crafts, reading  and playing with pet dogs

Future Plans: Keep working hard in school. Continue to grow her little business and be able to help animals in need.

Dream Job: Forensic anthropologist or veterinarian

Student Favorites 

School Subject: Reading

Teacher: Ms. Crockett 

Food: Avocados

Movie: The Office TV show

Actor/actress: John Krasinski

Band/singer: Really no favorites. She love all kinds of music. She won’t turn off One Direction when it’s playing on the radio.

Song: John Legend love me now

One Thing You Cant Live Without: Family, avocados and Pet dogs Drake and Chester

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.