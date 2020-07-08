Chloe Corkern
School information
School Name: Lukeville Upper Elementary School
Student information
First Name: Chloe
Last Name: Corkern
Grade: 6
Gpa If Applicable: 3.5
Parents: Kelli and David Corkern
Grandparents: Julie and Ronnie Touchet and Edward and Chryle Clebert
Siblings: Sydney and Caleb
Extracurricular Activities: Softball and guitar
Hobbies: Chloe loves arts and crafts. She has been making handmade earrings, bracelets and beautiful key chains and selling them around the community. She has been a vendor at a local farmers market. Her goal has been to raise money to donate to the animal shelter. She loves animals of all types. She loves arts and crafts, reading and playing with pet dogs
Future Plans: Keep working hard in school. Continue to grow her little business and be able to help animals in need.
Dream Job: Forensic anthropologist or veterinarian
Student Favorites
School Subject: Reading
Teacher: Ms. Crockett
Food: Avocados
Movie: The Office TV show
Actor/actress: John Krasinski
Band/singer: Really no favorites. She love all kinds of music. She won’t turn off One Direction when it’s playing on the radio.
Song: John Legend love me now
One Thing You Cant Live Without: Family, avocados and Pet dogs Drake and Chester
