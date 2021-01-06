Conner Callahan
School information
School Name: Lukeville
Student Information
First Name: Conner
Last Name: Callahan
Grade: 2nd
Parents: Shawn Stutes and Bobby Callahan
Maternal Grandparents: Dwain and Nanette Stutes
Paternal Grandparents: Norma Hilton and Rickey Callahan
Extracurricular Activities: Cub Scouts
Hobbies: Playing football and basketball, drawing, fishing, electronics and camping
Future Plans: Graduate high school then stay home
Dream Job: To become a Pro Basketball player
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Thomas
Food: Candy
Movie: A dog's purpose
Actor/actress: Shaq
Band/singer: Kane Brown
Song: Roxanne
One Thing You Cant Live Without: My family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.