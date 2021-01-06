Student Spotlight header

Conner Callahan

Conner Callahan

School information 

School Name: Lukeville

Student Information

First Name: Conner

Last Name: Callahan

Grade: 2nd

Parents: Shawn Stutes and Bobby Callahan

Maternal Grandparents: Dwain and Nanette Stutes

Paternal Grandparents: Norma Hilton and Rickey Callahan

Extracurricular Activities: Cub Scouts

Hobbies: Playing football and basketball, drawing, fishing, electronics and camping

Future Plans: Graduate high school then stay home

Dream Job: To become a Pro Basketball player

Student Favorites

 School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Thomas

Food: Candy

Movie: A dog's purpose

Actor/actress: Shaq

Band/singer: Kane Brown

Song: Roxanne

One Thing You Cant Live Without: My family

