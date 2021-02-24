Student Spotlight: Drew Tullier

Drew Tullier
School information
School Name: The Christian Academy of Louisiana
Student Information
First Name: Drew
Last Name: Tullier
Grade: 9
Gpa If Applicable: 3.6
Parents: Marla and Steven Tullier
Maternal Grandparents: Carole Gremillion Coman, the late John Coman, and the late Freddie Gascon
Paternal Grandparents: Eudelia “Dale” Tullier and the late Leo Tullier
Siblings: Leigh and Blair
Extracurricular Activities: Photography Club
Hobbies: Drawing, video games, hiking, baking, spending time with my family and pets
Future Plans: Graduate from TCAL then attend LSU
Dream Job: N/A
Student Favorites
School Subject: History
Teacher: Captain Putnam, Mr. Henson, and Mrs. Pearson
Food: Chargrilled oysters from Acme Oyster House
Movie: TV Show - “Wayne”
Actor/actress: Chris Pratt
Band/singer: N/A
Song: N/A
One Thing You Cant Live Without: My family and my phone
