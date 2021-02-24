Student Spotlight header

Drew Tullier

Student Spotlight: Drew Tullier

School information

School Name: The Christian Academy of Louisiana

Student Information

 First Name: Drew

Last Name: Tullier

Grade: 9

Gpa If Applicable: 3.6

Parents: Marla and Steven Tullier

Maternal Grandparents: Carole Gremillion Coman, the late John Coman, and the late Freddie Gascon

Paternal Grandparents: Eudelia “Dale” Tullier and the late Leo Tullier

Siblings: Leigh and Blair

Extracurricular Activities: Photography Club

Hobbies: Drawing, video games, hiking, baking, spending time with my family and pets

Future Plans: Graduate from TCAL then attend LSU

Dream Job: N/A

Student Favorites

School Subject: History

Teacher: Captain Putnam, Mr. Henson, and Mrs. Pearson

Food: Chargrilled oysters from Acme Oyster House

Movie: TV Show - “Wayne”

Actor/actress: Chris Pratt

Band/singer: N/A

Song: N/A

One Thing You Cant Live Without: My family and my phone

