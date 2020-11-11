Student Spotlight: Eli Pinkston

Eli Pinkston
School information
School Name: Pinkston Homeschool
Student Information
First Name: Eli
Last Name: Pinkston
Grade: 4
Parents: Melissa and Joshua Pinkston
Maternal Grandparents: Billy & Merlyn Bourgeois
Paternal Grandparents: Randy & Michele Pinkston
Siblings: Noah, Kaleb, Ezra, Kayla James
Extracurricular Activities: Crawfish Aquatics Novice Swim Team, The 1st Tee Golf, BREC Homeschool Tennis, Holy Family Homeschoolers
Hobbies: Golf, swimming, drawing, writing stories, reading, legos, playing outside with friends
Future Plans: Visit Australia & publishing a book
Dream Job: Veterinarian, cartoonist & explorer
Student Favorites
School Subject: Science
Teacher: Mommy
Food: Shrimp
Movie: Wild Kratts Heros Journey
Actor/actress: Dwayne Johnson
Band/singer: Blake Shelton
Song: God's Country
One Thing You Cant Live Without: My family
