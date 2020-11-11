Student Spotlight header

Eli Pinkston

Student Spotlight: Eli Pinkston

School information 

School Name: Pinkston Homeschool

Student Information

First Name: Eli

Last Name: Pinkston

Grade: 4

Parents: Melissa and Joshua Pinkston

Maternal Grandparents: Billy & Merlyn Bourgeois

Paternal Grandparents: Randy & Michele Pinkston

Siblings: Noah, Kaleb, Ezra, Kayla James

Extracurricular Activities: Crawfish Aquatics Novice Swim Team, The 1st Tee Golf, BREC Homeschool Tennis, Holy Family Homeschoolers

Hobbies: Golf, swimming, drawing, writing stories, reading, legos, playing outside with friends

Future Plans: Visit Australia & publishing a book

Dream Job: Veterinarian, cartoonist & explorer

Student Favorites 

School Subject: Science

Teacher: Mommy

Food: Shrimp

Movie: Wild Kratts Heros Journey

Actor/actress: Dwayne Johnson

Band/singer: Blake Shelton

Song: God's Country

One Thing You Cant Live Without: My family

