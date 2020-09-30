Elizabeth Tullier
School information
Port Allen High School
Student Information
First Name: Elizabeth
Last Name: Tullier
Grade: 10th
Parents: Melissa and Brandon Tullier
Siblings: Connor and Olivia
Extracurricular Activities: Track and Band
Hobbies: Reading, Running, Tik Tok
Future Plans: To go to UCLA or Stanford and go to the Olympics
Dream Job: Lawyer
Student Favorites
School Subject: English
Teacher: Mr. Clark
Food: Seafood
Movie: Five Feet Apart
Actor/actress: Lili Reinhart
Band/singer: Falling in Reverse
Song: 18
One Thing You Cant Live Without: Books
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.