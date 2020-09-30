Student Spotlight header

Elizabeth Tullier

Elizabeth Tullier

School information 

Port Allen High School

Student Information

First Name: Elizabeth

Last Name: Tullier

Grade: 10th

Parents: Melissa and Brandon Tullier

Siblings: Connor and Olivia

Extracurricular Activities: Track and Band

Hobbies: Reading, Running, Tik Tok

Future Plans: To go to UCLA or Stanford and go to the Olympics

Dream Job: Lawyer

Student Favorites 

School Subject: English

Teacher: Mr. Clark

Food: Seafood

Movie: Five Feet Apart

Actor/actress: Lili Reinhart

Band/singer: Falling in Reverse

Song: 18

One Thing You Cant Live Without: Books

