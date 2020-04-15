Student Spotlight header

Emily Kirkland

Emily Kirkland

School: Lukeville Upper Elementary School

Grade: 4th

Parents:Allison and Morty Kirkland

Grandparents: Elaine Kirkland and the late Roosevelt Kirkland

Grandparents: Jookie Marix and the late Charlene Marix

Siblings: Jacob and Adam Kirkland

Extracurricular Activities: Making crafts, playing softball and riding my 4-wheeler.

Hobbies: Art and softball

Future plans: Getting a degree in journalism at LSU and travel the world.

Dream job: A book publisher of Times Square or a chef.

Student Favorites

School Subject: Math and Social Studies

Teacher: Jenuine Turner and Jill Bryson

Food: Alfredo

Movie/Show: X-Men Dark Phoenix

Band/Singer: Imagine Dragons

Actor/Actress: Jack Black

Song: "Demons" by Imagine Dragons

One thing you can't live without: Books

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.