Emily Kirkland
School: Lukeville Upper Elementary School
Grade: 4th
Parents:Allison and Morty Kirkland
Grandparents: Elaine Kirkland and the late Roosevelt Kirkland
Grandparents: Jookie Marix and the late Charlene Marix
Siblings: Jacob and Adam Kirkland
Extracurricular Activities: Making crafts, playing softball and riding my 4-wheeler.
Hobbies: Art and softball
Future plans: Getting a degree in journalism at LSU and travel the world.
Dream job: A book publisher of Times Square or a chef.
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math and Social Studies
Teacher: Jenuine Turner and Jill Bryson
Food: Alfredo
Movie/Show: X-Men Dark Phoenix
Band/Singer: Imagine Dragons
Actor/Actress: Jack Black
Song: "Demons" by Imagine Dragons
One thing you can't live without: Books
