Student spotlight: Emmitt Pugh III

Emmitt Pugh III
School information
School Name: Brusly High
Student Information
First Name: Emmitt
Last Name: Pugh III
Grade: 10th
Gpa If Applicable: 3.5
Parents: Kynisha Francois and Emmitt Pugh Jr.
Maternal Grandparents: The late Leroy & Theresa Francois
Paternal Grandparents: Mr. & Mrs. Emmitt Pugh Sr
Siblings: Percy, Keithan, & Randall
Extracurricular Activities: Swimming, BETA, Talented Art
Hobbies: Drawing & pa
Future Plans: Attend college for Architecture
Dream Job: Architect
Student Favorites
School Subject: Honors Geometry
Teacher: Ms. Abshire
Food: Hot wings
Movie: Avengers
Actor/actress: Chris Evans
Band/singer: Travis Scott
Song: Goodbye’s by Post Malone
One Thing You Cant Live Without: My mommy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.