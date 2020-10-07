Student Spotlight header

Emmitt Pugh III

Student spotlight: Emmitt Pugh III

School information 

School Name: Brusly High

Student Information

First Name: Emmitt

Last Name: Pugh III

Grade: 10th

Gpa If Applicable: 3.5

Parents: Kynisha Francois and Emmitt Pugh Jr.

Maternal Grandparents: The late Leroy & Theresa Francois

Paternal Grandparents: Mr. & Mrs. Emmitt Pugh Sr

Siblings: Percy, Keithan, & Randall

Extracurricular Activities: Swimming, BETA, Talented Art

Hobbies: Drawing & pa

Future Plans: Attend college for Architecture

Dream Job: Architect

Student Favorites

School Subject: Honors Geometry

Teacher: Ms. Abshire

Food: Hot wings

Movie: Avengers

Actor/actress: Chris Evans

Band/singer: Travis Scott

Song: Goodbye’s by Post Malone

One Thing You Cant Live Without: My mommy

