Student Spotlight

Eryn Bridgewater

Eryn Bridgewater

School information 

School Name: Port Allen Elementary

Student information 

First Name: Eryn

Last Name: Bridgewater

Grade: 1st Grade

Parents: Brasia Davis and Earl Bridgewater III

Maternal Grandparents: Tara Williams & Cynthia Allen

Paternal Grandparents: Rochelle Gipson & Earl Bridgewater Jr.

Siblings: Pyper Bridgewater & Skylyn Davis

Extracurricular Activities: Dance

Hobbies: Dance & Swim

Future Plans: To be a police officer.

Dream Job: Police Officer

Student Favorites 

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Thibodeaux

Food: Chicken Nuggets

Movie: Frozen

Band/singer: Beyonce

One Thing You Cant Live Without: iPad

