Eryn Bridgewater
School information
School Name: Port Allen Elementary
Student information
First Name: Eryn
Last Name: Bridgewater
Grade: 1st Grade
Parents: Brasia Davis and Earl Bridgewater III
Maternal Grandparents: Tara Williams & Cynthia Allen
Paternal Grandparents: Rochelle Gipson & Earl Bridgewater Jr.
Siblings: Pyper Bridgewater & Skylyn Davis
Extracurricular Activities: Dance
Hobbies: Dance & Swim
Future Plans: To be a police officer.
Dream Job: Police Officer
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Thibodeaux
Food: Chicken Nuggets
Movie: Frozen
Band/singer: Beyonce
One Thing You Cant Live Without: iPad
