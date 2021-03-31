Student Spotlight header

Gerald Anderson

Student Spotlight: Gerald Anderson

School information

School: Caneview K-8

Student Information

Name: Gerald Anderson

Grade: 2nd

Parents: Gerald & Makisha Anderson

Grandparents: Peter & Ruth Anderson & Monroe & Johnnie Dillon

Siblings: Kaelyn & Sydney Anderson 

Extracurricular Activities: Soccer, Basketball

Hobbies: Collecting & playing with Beyblades, riding bikes with my family and exercising

Future plans: Go to high school and get a Dodge Charger

Dream Job: Race Car Driver 

Student Favorites

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Tyler Murphy

Food: Macaroni

Movie: Pokemon: I Choose You

Actor: Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark (Iron Man)

Song: Old Town Road

One thing you can’t live without: My family 

