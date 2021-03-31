Student Spotlight: Gerald Anderson

Gerald Anderson
School information
School: Caneview K-8
Student Information
Name: Gerald Anderson
Grade: 2nd
Parents: Gerald & Makisha Anderson
Grandparents: Peter & Ruth Anderson & Monroe & Johnnie Dillon
Siblings: Kaelyn & Sydney Anderson
Extracurricular Activities: Soccer, Basketball
Hobbies: Collecting & playing with Beyblades, riding bikes with my family and exercising
Future plans: Go to high school and get a Dodge Charger
Dream Job: Race Car Driver
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Tyler Murphy
Food: Macaroni
Movie: Pokemon: I Choose You
Actor: Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark (Iron Man)
Song: Old Town Road
One thing you can’t live without: My family
