Haley Joffrion

School information 

School Name: Brusly High School

Student information 

First Name: Haley

Last Name: Joffrion

Grade: 12

Parents: Katy and Paul Joffrion

Siblings: Sean, Justin

Extracurricular Activities: Volleyball and softball

Hobbies: Volleyball, softball, and playing with her dog (Molly)

Future Plans: Go to McNeese and play volleyball

Dream Job: Anything to do with children

Student Favorites 

School Subject: Home economics

Teacher: Leslie Kleinpeter

Food: Chinese food

Movie: Home Alone

Actor/actress: Noah Flynn

Band/singer: Gabby Barrett

Song: I hope

One Thing You Cant Live Without: Her dog, Molly

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.