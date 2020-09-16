School information
School Name: Brusly High School
Student information
First Name: Haley
Last Name: Joffrion
Grade: 12
Parents: Katy and Paul Joffrion
Siblings: Sean, Justin
Extracurricular Activities: Volleyball and softball
Hobbies: Volleyball, softball, and playing with her dog (Molly)
Future Plans: Go to McNeese and play volleyball
Dream Job: Anything to do with children
Student Favorites
School Subject: Home economics
Teacher: Leslie Kleinpeter
Food: Chinese food
Movie: Home Alone
Actor/actress: Noah Flynn
Band/singer: Gabby Barrett
Song: I hope
One Thing You Cant Live Without: Her dog, Molly
