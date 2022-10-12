Ireland Adams
School: Brusly Middle
Grade: 8
Parents: Julie and David Adams
Maternal Grandparents: Linda & Edward Sandifer
Paternal Grandparents: Douglas Adams & Cynthia Dupre
Siblings: William & Samuel Adams
Extracurricular activities: Band as well as marching with the Panther Sound
Hobbies: Reading and listening to music
Future Plans: Go to Southeastern
Dream Job: A criminologist
STUDENT FAVORITES
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mr. Gus
Food: Sushi
Movie: Scream
Actor/Actress: Johnny Depp
Band/Singer: The Smiths
Songs: The Winner Takes it All by Abba
One thing you can’t live without: Music
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.