Ireland Adams

School: Brusly Middle

Grade: 8

Parents: Julie and David Adams 

Maternal Grandparents: Linda & Edward Sandifer

Paternal Grandparents: Douglas Adams & Cynthia Dupre

Siblings: William & Samuel Adams

Extracurricular activities: Band as well as marching with the Panther Sound 

Hobbies: Reading and listening to music 

Future Plans: Go to Southeastern

Dream Job: A criminologist 

STUDENT FAVORITES

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mr. Gus

Food: Sushi

Movie: Scream

Actor/Actress: Johnny Depp

Band/Singer: The Smiths

Songs: The Winner Takes it All by Abba

One thing you can’t live without: Music

