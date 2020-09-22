School information 

Lukeville Elementary School

Student Favorites 

First Name: Jace

Last Name: Creel

Grade: 3

Parents: Andre Bonin and Eric Creel

Siblings: Eli Creel

Extracurricular Activities: Baseball. Soccer. Basketball

Hobbies: Drawing. Video Games

Future Plans: Go to College

Dream Job: Police Officer and Professional Baseball

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Williams

Food: Mac and Cheese

Movie: The Main Event

Actor/actress: The Rock

Band/singer: Maroon 5

Song: Girls Like You

One Thing You Cant Live Without: Astros

