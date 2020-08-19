Jalen Duhon
School information
School name: Port Allen Middle School
Student information
First Name: Jalen
Last Name: Duhon
Grade: 7
Gpa If Applicable: 3.5
Parents: Hernetta Franklin, Carl Duhon and Courtney Brown
Maternal Grandparents: Donna Dehon and Kenny Franklin
Paternal Grandparents: Linda Duhon and the late John Duhon Sr.
Siblings: Jayla and Courtney
Extracurricular Activities: Football, basketball and track
Hobbies: Riding bike
Future Plans: Graduate college
Dream Job: Playing in NFL
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Butler
Food: Pizza
Movie: Camp Rock 2
Actor/actress: Tyler Perry
Band/singer: Chris Brown
Song: No Weakness by OBN Jay
One thing you can't live without: My family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.