Jalen Duhon

School information 

School name: Port Allen Middle School

Student information 

First Name: Jalen

Last Name: Duhon

Grade: 7

Gpa If Applicable: 3.5

Parents: Hernetta Franklin, Carl Duhon and Courtney Brown

Maternal Grandparents: Donna Dehon and Kenny Franklin

Paternal Grandparents: Linda Duhon and the late John Duhon Sr.

Siblings: Jayla and Courtney

Extracurricular Activities: Football, basketball and track

Hobbies: Riding bike

Future Plans: Graduate college

Dream Job: Playing in NFL

Student Favorites 

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Butler

Food: Pizza

Movie: Camp Rock 2

Actor/actress: Tyler Perry

Band/singer: Chris Brown

Song: No Weakness by OBN Jay

One thing you can't live without: My family

