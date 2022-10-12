Jaylee Gauthier

Jaylee Gauthier

School: Caneview K-8

Grade: 1

Parents: Lacie Laborde & Glynn Gauthier

Siblings: Javin, Jadin

Extracurricular activities: Playing with babies, playing outside

Hobbies: baseball, shopping

Future Plans: To have lots of animals

Dream Job: Vet

 STUDENT FAVORITES

School Subject: Reading

Teacher: Ms. Laprairie

Food: Pizza

Movie: Hocus Pocus

Band/Singer: JoJo Siwa

Songs: Kids bop songs

One thing you can’t live without: My dogs

