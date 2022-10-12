Jaylee Gauthier
School: Caneview K-8
Grade: 1
Parents: Lacie Laborde & Glynn Gauthier
Siblings: Javin, Jadin
Extracurricular activities: Playing with babies, playing outside
Hobbies: baseball, shopping
Future Plans: To have lots of animals
Dream Job: Vet
STUDENT FAVORITES
School Subject: Reading
Teacher: Ms. Laprairie
Food: Pizza
Movie: Hocus Pocus
Band/Singer: JoJo Siwa
Songs: Kids bop songs
One thing you can’t live without: My dogs
