Jaylen Tate

Jaylen Tate

 

School information 

Name:Port Allen Elementary School

Location: Rosedale Rd. Port Allen, LA 70767 

Student information 

Name: Jaylen Tate

Grade: 3

Parents: Claudia Tate and Sherika Davis

Maternal Grandparents: Wilma Byrd

Paternal Grandparents: Shevette Davis

Siblings: Jakyrah Tate and Keante Gordon

Extracurricular Activities:Reading, basketball and baseball

Hobbies: Playing sports and reading

Future plans: He wants to be a policeman. He said he loves helping people

Dream job: Police officer

Student Favorites 

School Subject: Reading and Language

Teacher: Mrs. Smith

Food: Pizza 

Movie: Like Mike and Spiderman

Actor/Actress: Iron Man

Band/Singer: Marvin Sapp

Song: Never would have made it

One thing you can't live without: My mommy

