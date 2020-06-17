Jaylen Tate
School information
Name:Port Allen Elementary School
Location: Rosedale Rd. Port Allen, LA 70767
Student information
Name: Jaylen Tate
Grade: 3
Parents: Claudia Tate and Sherika Davis
Maternal Grandparents: Wilma Byrd
Paternal Grandparents: Shevette Davis
Siblings: Jakyrah Tate and Keante Gordon
Extracurricular Activities:Reading, basketball and baseball
Hobbies: Playing sports and reading
Future plans: He wants to be a policeman. He said he loves helping people
Dream job: Police officer
Student Favorites
School Subject: Reading and Language
Teacher: Mrs. Smith
Food: Pizza
Movie: Like Mike and Spiderman
Actor/Actress: Iron Man
Band/Singer: Marvin Sapp
Song: Never would have made it
One thing you can't live without: My mommy
