Student spotlight: Jessie Hickman

Jessie Hickman
School information
School Name: Brusly Elementary
Student Information
First Name: Jessie
Last Name: Hickman
Grade: First
Gpa If Applicable: 3.0
Parents: Tammynesha Ramiz
Maternal Grandparents: Joann Ramiz and Danny Thigpen
Paternal Grandparents: Nick Hayes
Siblings: Jaylen Hayes, Kelsie Ramiz, Tiffany Ramiz, Ladamian Ramiz, Markevious Wells
Extracurricular Activities: He likes playing basketball and football
Hobbies: Playing the game and on his iPad
Future Plans: He wants to be in the Army
Dream Job: Policeman
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Palamer
Food: Chicken and Pork Chops
Movie: Power Rangers
Actor/actress: Anyone
Band/singer: Loves all music
Song: Any song
One Thing You Cant Live Without: His family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.