Student Spotlight header

Jessie Hickman

Student spotlight: Jessie Hickman

School information

School Name: Brusly Elementary

Student Information

First Name: Jessie

Last Name: Hickman

Grade: First

Gpa If Applicable: 3.0

Parents: Tammynesha Ramiz

Maternal Grandparents: Joann Ramiz and Danny Thigpen

Paternal Grandparents: Nick Hayes

Siblings: Jaylen Hayes, Kelsie Ramiz, Tiffany Ramiz, Ladamian Ramiz, Markevious Wells

Extracurricular Activities: He likes playing basketball and football

Hobbies: Playing the game and on his iPad

Future Plans: He wants to be in the Army

Dream Job: Policeman

Student Favorites

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Palamer

Food: Chicken and Pork Chops

Movie: Power Rangers

Actor/actress: Anyone

Band/singer: Loves all music

Song: Any song

One Thing You Cant Live Without: His family

 

