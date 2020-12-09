Student Spotlight: Jordan Bryant

Jordan Bryant
School information
School Name: Caneview K-8
Student Information
First Name: Jordan
Last Name: Bryant
Grade: 8th
GPA: 3.57
Parents: Sydney Bryant and Ray Bryant Sr.
Maternal Grandparents: Edna Allen and the late Sidney Gus
Paternal Grandparents: The late Georgia Lee and Alton Bryant
Siblings: Rayven Bryant
Extracurricular Activities: Football and Baseball
Hobbies: Reading and playing video games
Future Plans: He plans the attend LSU to play football and major in business
Dream Job: Football player
Student Favorites
School Subject: History
Teacher: Mrs. Amber Brown
Food: Chicken nuggets
Movie: The Amazing Spider Man
Actor/actress: Chadwick Bozeman
Band/singer: Polo G
Song: Martin and Gina
One Thing You Can't Live Without: My family
