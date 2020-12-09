Student Spotlight header

Jordan Bryant

Student Spotlight: Jordan Bryant

School information 

School Name: Caneview K-8

Student Information

First Name: Jordan

Last Name: Bryant

Grade: 8th

GPA: 3.57

Parents: Sydney Bryant and Ray Bryant Sr.

Maternal Grandparents: Edna Allen and the late Sidney Gus

Paternal Grandparents: The late Georgia Lee and Alton Bryant

Siblings: Rayven Bryant

Extracurricular Activities: Football and Baseball

Hobbies: Reading and playing video games

Future Plans: He plans the attend LSU to play football and major in business

Dream Job: Football player

Student Favorites

 School Subject: History

Teacher: Mrs. Amber Brown

Food: Chicken nuggets

Movie: The Amazing Spider Man

Actor/actress: Chadwick Bozeman

Band/singer: Polo G

Song: Martin and Gina

One Thing You Can't Live Without: My family

