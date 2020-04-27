Julianne Alyse Thomas
School: Brusly Elementary School
Grade: 2
Parents: Scott and Christy Thomas
Grandparents: Bobby and Janice Gaudet, Nina Gaudet
Lamar and Susan Thomas
Sibling: Liv Thomas
Extracurricular activities: Dance class at Machita Dance Company (ballet, tap and jazz)
Hobbies: Arts and crafts, playing with friends, fishing and camping
Future plans: Go to college
Dream job: Teacher or babysitter
Student Favorites
School subject: all subjects
Teacher: Mrs. Darensbourg, Ms. Cochran and Mrs. Polansky
Food: Lit Pizza
Movie: Dumbo
Band/Singer: Luke Combs
Song: When It Rains It Pours
One thing you can't live without: My Daddy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.