Student Spotlight header

Julianne Alyse Thomas

Julianne Thomas

School: Brusly Elementary School

Grade: 2

Parents: Scott and Christy Thomas

Grandparents: Bobby and Janice Gaudet, Nina Gaudet

Lamar and Susan Thomas

Sibling: Liv Thomas

Extracurricular activities: Dance class at Machita Dance Company (ballet, tap and jazz)

Hobbies: Arts and crafts, playing with friends, fishing and camping

Future plans: Go to college

Dream job: Teacher or babysitter

Student Favorites

School subject: all subjects

Teacher: Mrs. Darensbourg, Ms. Cochran and Mrs. Polansky

Food: Lit Pizza

Movie: Dumbo

Band/Singer: Luke Combs

Song: When It Rains It Pours

One thing you can't live without: My Daddy

