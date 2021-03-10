Student Spotlight: Kai Guillory

Kai Guillory
School information
School Name: The Christian Academy of Louisiana
Student Information
First Name: Kai
Last Name: Guillory
Grade: Kindergarten
Parents: Demetria Guillory and Jesse Anderson
Maternal Grandparents: Larry Guillory, Sr., and Mary Ann Guillory
Paternal Grandparents: Jesse Anderson, Sr., and Lillian Anderson
Extracurricular Activities: basketball and soccer
Hobbies: travel, play top golf
Future Plans: Go to school to become a police officer
Dream Job: Police officer
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mrs. Travasos
Food: cheese pizza
Movie: Ninja Turtles
Song: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
One Thing You Cant Live Without: School at the Christian Academy of Louisiana so I can learn!
