Kai Guillory

Student Spotlight: Kai Guillory

School information

School Name: The Christian Academy of Louisiana

Student Information

First Name: Kai

Last Name: Guillory

Grade: Kindergarten

Parents: Demetria Guillory and Jesse Anderson

Maternal Grandparents: Larry Guillory, Sr., and Mary Ann Guillory

Paternal Grandparents: Jesse Anderson, Sr., and Lillian Anderson

Extracurricular Activities: basketball and soccer

Hobbies: travel, play top golf

Future Plans: Go to school to become a police officer

Dream Job: Police officer

Student Favorites

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mrs. Travasos

Food: cheese pizza

Movie: Ninja Turtles

Song: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

One Thing You Cant Live Without: School at the Christian Academy of Louisiana so I can learn!

