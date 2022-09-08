Student Spotlight: Karter Perkins

Karter Perkins
School: Lukeville Elementary
Grade: 3
GPA: 3.373
Parents: Tori Brown and Steven Perkins
Maternal grandparents: Chris and Heleanna Brown
Paternal grandparents: Steven Sr. and Sherry Perkins
Siblings: Kylie Perkins
Extracurricular activites: Track, soccer and football
Hobbies: Sports
Future Plans: To run track in college and the Olympics
Dream Job: To be a scientist
STUDENT FAVORITES
School Subject: Science
Teacher: Ms. Dawn Butler
Food: Spaghetti
Movie: Zoey 101
One thing you can’t live without: My mom
