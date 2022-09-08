Karter Perkins

Student Spotlight: Karter Perkins

Karter Perkins

School: Lukeville Elementary

Grade: 3

GPA: 3.373

Parents: Tori Brown and Steven Perkins

Maternal grandparents: Chris and Heleanna Brown

Paternal grandparents: Steven Sr. and Sherry Perkins

Siblings: Kylie Perkins

Extracurricular activites: Track, soccer and football

Hobbies: Sports

Future Plans: To run track in college and the Olympics

Dream Job: To be a scientist

 STUDENT FAVORITES

School Subject: Science

Teacher: Ms. Dawn Butler

Food: Spaghetti

Movie: Zoey 101

One thing you can’t live without: My mom

