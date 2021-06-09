Student Spotlight: Kason Knighten

Student Spotlight header

Kason Knighten

Name: Holy Family School

Name: Kason Knighten

Grade: 2nd Grade

GPA (if applicable): Straight A’s

Parents: Lakeisha Knighten and Michael Knighten

Maternal Grandparents: Ida and Larry Johnson 

Paternal Grandparents: Olivia and Leroy Knighten

Siblings: Twin siblings Kyvan and Kauri, that also attend Holy Family and are in Kindergarten, as well as an older sister Denae Knighten

Extracurricular Activities: Kason loves sports!  He plays basketball, football, baseball, and soccer

Hobbies: Riding his dirt bike and fishing

Future plans: Kason wants to be an actor or work in the construction field

School Subject: Language and math

Teacher: Mrs. Wingate

Food: Pizza and lobster mac & cheese

Movie: Coco

Band/Singer: Bruno Mars

Song: 24K Magic

One thing you can't live without: Kason cannot live without his mom and dad and his family!

