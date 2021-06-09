Student Spotlight: Kason Knighten

Kason Knighten
School information
Name: Holy Family School
Student information
Name: Kason Knighten
Grade: 2nd Grade
GPA (if applicable): Straight A’s
Parents: Lakeisha Knighten and Michael Knighten
Maternal Grandparents: Ida and Larry Johnson
Paternal Grandparents: Olivia and Leroy Knighten
Siblings: Twin siblings Kyvan and Kauri, that also attend Holy Family and are in Kindergarten, as well as an older sister Denae Knighten
Extracurricular Activities: Kason loves sports! He plays basketball, football, baseball, and soccer
Hobbies: Riding his dirt bike and fishing
Future plans: Kason wants to be an actor or work in the construction field
Student Favorites
School Subject: Language and math
Teacher: Mrs. Wingate
Food: Pizza and lobster mac & cheese
Movie: Coco
Band/Singer: Bruno Mars
Song: 24K Magic
One thing you can't live without: Kason cannot live without his mom and dad and his family!
