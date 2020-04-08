Kullin Braley
School: Brusly High School
Grade: Junior
Parents: Brianne and Sean Braley
Siblings: Kollen, Karson and Karmyn Braley
Extracurricular Activities: Beta, A-Team
Hobbies: Running and playing soccer
Future plans: College (Southeastern)
Dream job: Pediatric Nurse
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Ms. Gonzales
Food: Chicken alfredo
Movie/Show: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Band/Singer: Kane Brown
Actor/Actress: Adam Sandler
Song: "Like a Rodeo"
One thing you can't live without: Family
