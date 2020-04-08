Student Spotlight header

Kullin Braley

School: Brusly High School

Grade: Junior

Parents: Brianne and Sean Braley

Siblings: Kollen, Karson and Karmyn Braley

Extracurricular Activities: Beta, A-Team

Hobbies: Running and playing soccer

Future plans: College (Southeastern)

Dream job: Pediatric Nurse

Student Favorites

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Ms. Gonzales

Food: Chicken alfredo

Movie/Show: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Band/Singer: Kane Brown

Actor/Actress: Adam Sandler

Song: "Like a Rodeo" 

One thing you can't live without: Family

