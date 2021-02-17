Student Spotlight: Landon Morvant

Landon Morvant
School information
School Name: Holy Family
Student Information
First Name: Landon
Last Name: Morvant
Grade: 3rd
Parents: Brooke and Shaun Morvant
Maternal Grandparents: Iris and Drew Bonanno
Paternal Grandparents: Sharon and Steve Morvant
Siblings: Sheyenne and Isabelle Morvant
Extracurricular Activities: Baseball, football and riding his dirt bike
Hobbies: Playing sports, playing his play station and with his friends
Future Plans: He wants to be a famous baseball player
Dream Job: Scientist
Student Favorites
School Subject: Math
Teacher: Mr. Stowers
Food: Lit Pizza and Benoît's beef jerky
Movie: Sandlot
Actor/actress: N/a
Band/singer: N/a
Song: Bodies and Give the boy a baseball
One Thing You Cant Live Without: My Family and my dog, Hank
