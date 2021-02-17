Student Spotlight header

Landon Morvant

Student Spotlight: Landon Morvant

School information

School Name: Holy Family

Student Information

First Name: Landon

Last Name: Morvant

Grade: 3rd

Parents: Brooke and Shaun Morvant

Maternal Grandparents: Iris and Drew Bonanno

Paternal Grandparents: Sharon and Steve Morvant

Siblings: Sheyenne and Isabelle Morvant

Extracurricular Activities: Baseball, football and riding his dirt bike

Hobbies: Playing sports, playing his play station and with his friends

Future Plans: He wants to be a famous baseball player

Dream Job: Scientist

Student Favorites

School Subject: Math

Teacher: Mr. Stowers

Food: Lit Pizza and Benoît's beef jerky

Movie: Sandlot

Actor/actress: N/a

Band/singer: N/a

Song: Bodies and Give the boy a baseball

One Thing You Cant Live Without: My Family and my dog, Hank

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.