Student Spotlight header

Logen Marquez

Logen Marquez

School information 

School Name: Lukeville

Student Information

First Name: Logen

Last Name: Marquez

Grade: 2

Parents: Kairee and Jesús Marquez

Maternal Grandparents: Rocky and Tammy Newman

Paternal Grandparents: Filadelfo de Jesús Marquez

Siblings: Sergio,Karmyn,Derik and Aliah

Extracurricular Activities: Playing with his cousin Aiden

Hobbies: Loves playing games on his DS and riding his bike

Future Plans: He wants to be a famous youtuber

Dream Job: Youtuber or policeman

Student Favorites

School Subject: Reading

Teacher: Mrs.Marin

Food: Pizza

Movie: Wreck it Ralph

Actor/actress: Pikachu

Band/singer: None

Song: None

One Thing You Can't Live Without: His DS

