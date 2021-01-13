Logen Marquez
School information
School Name: Lukeville
Student Information
First Name: Logen
Last Name: Marquez
Grade: 2
Parents: Kairee and Jesús Marquez
Maternal Grandparents: Rocky and Tammy Newman
Paternal Grandparents: Filadelfo de Jesús Marquez
Siblings: Sergio,Karmyn,Derik and Aliah
Extracurricular Activities: Playing with his cousin Aiden
Hobbies: Loves playing games on his DS and riding his bike
Future Plans: He wants to be a famous youtuber
Dream Job: Youtuber or policeman
Student Favorites
School Subject: Reading
Teacher: Mrs.Marin
Food: Pizza
Movie: Wreck it Ralph
Actor/actress: Pikachu
Band/singer: None
Song: None
One Thing You Can't Live Without: His DS
