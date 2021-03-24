Student Spotlight: Mercy Shepard

Mercy Shepard
School information
School Name: The Christian Academy of Louisiana
Student Information
First Name: Mercy
Last Name: Shepard
Grade: 4
Gpa If Applicable: 3.83
Parents: Daneyel and Tom Shepard
Maternal Grandparents: Dane and Lea Hord
Paternal Grandparents: Bob and Phyllis Shepard/Tony and Bertha Dominguez
Siblings: Tommy, Kirby, Makenna, Micah, Anthony, Molly
Extracurricular Activities: cross country and track
Hobbies: riding my bike, swinging, doing my Bible study, and running
Future Plans: I want to finish school and get married
Dream Job: To be a mom
Student Favorites
School Subject: Bible and Science
Teacher: All of them
Food: Chick-Fil-A
Movie: Break Through
Actor/actress: n/a
Band/singer: Pastor Ben at church
Song: "Thank you Lord" by Chris Tomlin
One Thing You Can't Live Without: God and Jesus
