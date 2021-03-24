Student Spotlight header

Mercy Shepard

Student Spotlight: Mercy Shepard

School information

School Name: The Christian Academy of Louisiana

Student Information

First Name: Mercy

Last Name: Shepard

Grade: 4

Gpa If Applicable: 3.83

Parents: Daneyel and Tom Shepard

Maternal Grandparents: Dane and Lea Hord

Paternal Grandparents: Bob and Phyllis Shepard/Tony and Bertha Dominguez

Siblings: Tommy, Kirby, Makenna, Micah, Anthony, Molly

Extracurricular Activities: cross country and track

Hobbies: riding my bike, swinging, doing my Bible study, and running

Future Plans: I want to finish school and get married

Dream Job: To be a mom

Student Favorites

School Subject: Bible and Science

Teacher: All of them

Food: Chick-Fil-A

Movie: Break Through

Actor/actress: n/a

Band/singer: Pastor Ben at church

Song: "Thank you Lord" by Chris Tomlin

One Thing You Can't Live Without: God and Jesus

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.