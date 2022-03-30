Mia Cardoso

School: The Christian Academy of Louisiana

Grade:7th

GPA:3.8

Parents: Heather Ryan and Hector Cardoso

Maternal grandparents:Stacy and Matt Krebs

Paternal grandparents:Tilly Lobera and Fernando Cardoso

Extracurricular activites: Colorguard

Hobbies: Reading, video games, playing outside, sleeping

Future Plans: Wants to attend LSU and study veterinary medicine

Dream Job: A veterinarian

STUDENT FAVORITES

Subject: ELA

Teacher: Mrs. Tammy Pearson and Mr. Brian Henson

Food: Tacos

Movie: Disney movies - Descendants

Band/Singer: Ariana Grande

Song: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto

One thing you can’t live without: Books

