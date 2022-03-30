Mia Cardoso
School: The Christian Academy of Louisiana
Grade:7th
GPA:3.8
Parents: Heather Ryan and Hector Cardoso
Maternal grandparents:Stacy and Matt Krebs
Paternal grandparents:Tilly Lobera and Fernando Cardoso
Extracurricular activites: Colorguard
Hobbies: Reading, video games, playing outside, sleeping
Future Plans: Wants to attend LSU and study veterinary medicine
Dream Job: A veterinarian
STUDENT FAVORITES
Subject: ELA
Teacher: Mrs. Tammy Pearson and Mr. Brian Henson
Food: Tacos
Movie: Disney movies - Descendants
Band/Singer: Ariana Grande
Song: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto
One thing you can’t live without: Books
