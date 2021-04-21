Student Spotlight header

Molly Shepard

Student spotlight: Molly Shepard

School information

School Name: The Christian Academy of Louisiana

Student information

First Name: Molly

Last Name: Shepard

Grade: 8

Gpa: 3.78

Parents: Daneyel and Tom Shepard

Maternal Grandparents: Dane and Lea Hord

Paternal Grandparents: Bob and Phyllis Shepard and Tony and Bertha Dominguez

Siblings: Tommy, Kirby, Makenna, Micah, Anthony, and Mercy

Extracurricular Activities: cross country, track and field, cheer

Hobbies: running, art, singing

Future Plans: I want to go to college

Dream Job: A nurse or a teacher

Student Favorites

School Subject: English

Teacher: Mrs. Pearson

Food: boiled crawfish

Movie: Princess Bride

One Thing You Cant Live Without: Jesus

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.