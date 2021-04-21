Student spotlight: Molly Shepard

Molly Shepard
School information
School Name: The Christian Academy of Louisiana
Student information
First Name: Molly
Last Name: Shepard
Grade: 8
Gpa: 3.78
Parents: Daneyel and Tom Shepard
Maternal Grandparents: Dane and Lea Hord
Paternal Grandparents: Bob and Phyllis Shepard and Tony and Bertha Dominguez
Siblings: Tommy, Kirby, Makenna, Micah, Anthony, and Mercy
Extracurricular Activities: cross country, track and field, cheer
Hobbies: running, art, singing
Future Plans: I want to go to college
Dream Job: A nurse or a teacher
Student Favorites
School Subject: English
Teacher: Mrs. Pearson
Food: boiled crawfish
Movie: Princess Bride
One Thing You Cant Live Without: Jesus
