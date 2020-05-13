Student Spotlight header

Nikalis Todd Kelly

Nikalis Kelly

 School: Brusly Elementary School

Grade: 2

Parents: Todd and Kanika Kelly

Grandparents: Jerome Kelly and Geraldine Kelly

Howard Thompson and Joanne Thompson-Florence

Sibling: Tyler, Devin, Genesis, India and Asia

Extracurricular activities: Basketball and Flag football

Hobbies: Spending time with his family, playing outdoors with his twin sisters and playing sports

Future plans: Go to college to become a teacher

Dream job: Teacher

Student Favorites

School subject: Math and reading

Teacher: Mrs. Fitzgerald and Mrs. Moore

Food: Cheese pizza

Movie: Trolls 2 World Tour

Actor/Actress/Character: The Black Panther

Band/Singer: Charlie Wilson

Song: Blessed by Charlie Wilson

One thing you can't live without: Family and basketball

