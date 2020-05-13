Nikalis Todd Kelly
School: Brusly Elementary School
Grade: 2
Parents: Todd and Kanika Kelly
Grandparents: Jerome Kelly and Geraldine Kelly
Howard Thompson and Joanne Thompson-Florence
Sibling: Tyler, Devin, Genesis, India and Asia
Extracurricular activities: Basketball and Flag football
Hobbies: Spending time with his family, playing outdoors with his twin sisters and playing sports
Future plans: Go to college to become a teacher
Dream job: Teacher
Student Favorites
School subject: Math and reading
Teacher: Mrs. Fitzgerald and Mrs. Moore
Food: Cheese pizza
Movie: Trolls 2 World Tour
Actor/Actress/Character: The Black Panther
Band/Singer: Charlie Wilson
Song: Blessed by Charlie Wilson
One thing you can't live without: Family and basketball
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.