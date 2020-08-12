Nixon Anzaldua
School information
School name: Brusly Elementary
Student information
First Name: Nixon
Last Name: Anzaldua
Grade: 1st
Parents: Anais Brand and Nick Anzaldua
Maternal Grandparents: Stephanie Brand
Paternal Grandparents: Nick and Mary Anzaldua
Siblings: Emily, Nico, Noel, Bubbie and JoJo
Extracurricular Activities: baseball and swimming
Hobbies: Playing Nintendo Switch with his brother, swimming with his sisters and spending time with his "G"
Future Plans: "To make good chicken like Popeyes when he grows up."
Dream Job: To be a bug man like daddy
Student Favorites
School Subject: Recess
Teacher: Ms. Duhe
Food: Popeyes chicken and MawMaws tacos
Movie: Jumanji
Actor/actress: Kevin Hart
Band/singer: Medric Smith
Song: "The Ice Cream Cone Song"
One thing you can't live without: "My toothbrush because I can't have stinky breath!"
