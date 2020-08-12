Student Spotlight header

Nixon Anzaldua

Nixon Anzaldua

School information 

School name: Brusly Elementary

Student information 

First Name: Nixon

Last Name: Anzaldua

Grade: 1st 

Parents: Anais Brand and Nick Anzaldua

Maternal Grandparents: Stephanie Brand

Paternal Grandparents: Nick and Mary Anzaldua

Siblings: Emily, Nico, Noel, Bubbie and JoJo

Extracurricular Activities: baseball and swimming

Hobbies: Playing Nintendo Switch with his brother, swimming with his sisters and spending time with his "G"

Future Plans: "To make good chicken like Popeyes when he grows up."

Dream Job: To be a bug man like daddy

Student Favorites 

School Subject: Recess

Teacher: Ms. Duhe

Food: Popeyes chicken and MawMaws tacos

Movie: Jumanji

Actor/actress: Kevin Hart

Band/singer: Medric Smith

Song: "The Ice Cream Cone Song"

One thing you can't live without: "My toothbrush because I can't have stinky breath!"

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.