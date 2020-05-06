Student Spotlight header

Noah Bourque

School: Brusly Middle School

Grade: 8

Parents: Shelli and Blake Bourque

Grandparents: Robert and Elaine Pearce

Allen and Dawn Henry, Jerry Bourque

Sibling: Blaize and Kate Bourque

Extracurricular activities: 4-H, 

Hobbies: Fishing, baseball, hunting, basketball and football

Future plans: Go to the marines, go to LSU or LA Tech

Dream job: Software engineer

Student Favorites

School subject: P.E.

Teacher: Mrs. Fabre

Food: Baby back ribs

Movie: Dumb and Dumber

Actor/Actress: John Krasinski

Band/Singer: Alan Jackson

Song: Mama Tried; Merle Haggard

One thing you can't live without: My fishing pole

