Noah Bourque
School: Brusly Middle School
Grade: 8
Parents: Shelli and Blake Bourque
Grandparents: Robert and Elaine Pearce
Allen and Dawn Henry, Jerry Bourque
Sibling: Blaize and Kate Bourque
Extracurricular activities: 4-H,
Hobbies: Fishing, baseball, hunting, basketball and football
Future plans: Go to the marines, go to LSU or LA Tech
Dream job: Software engineer
Student Favorites
School subject: P.E.
Teacher: Mrs. Fabre
Food: Baby back ribs
Movie: Dumb and Dumber
Actor/Actress: John Krasinski
Band/Singer: Alan Jackson
Song: Mama Tried; Merle Haggard
One thing you can't live without: My fishing pole
